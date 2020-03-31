Turkish parliament extends ban on visitors due to coronavirus

  • March 31 2020 12:15:00

Turkish parliament extends ban on visitors due to coronavirus

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish parliament extends ban on visitors due to coronavirus

Turkish parliament extended an entry ban on foreign nationals into the country to help stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, the speaker's office announced on March 31.

"The ban on visitors has been extended to cover the period between April 1 and April 30," the office said in a statement.

Last week, the parliament delayed centennial anniversary events due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Political parties represented in parliament have also canceled group meetings.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the virus has spread to at least 178 countries and regions, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 787,000, while the death toll is above 37,800, and more than 166,000 people have recovered so far.

Foreigners,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan launches national campaign against COVID-19

    Erdoğan launches national campaign against COVID-19

  2. 1,610 new cases confirmed in Turkey, death toll hits 168

    1,610 new cases confirmed in Turkey, death toll hits 168

  3. ‘COVID-19 pandemic may ease in two months if measures implemented’

    ‘COVID-19 pandemic may ease in two months if measures implemented’

  4. This crisis will produce a new world

    This crisis will produce a new world

  5. Is it too early to speculate on a post-corona new world order?: Op-ed

    Is it too early to speculate on a post-corona new world order?: Op-ed
Recommended
Opposition calls parliament for urgent meeting after Idlib attack

Opposition calls parliament for urgent meeting after Idlib attack

Detention order issued for 15 over HDP Congress

Detention order issued for 15 over HDP Congress
HDP chooses Mithat Sancar as new party co-chair

HDP chooses Mithat Sancar as new party co-chair

Gov’t, MHP slam ‘new coup’ rumors

Gov’t, MHP slam ‘new coup’ rumors
Main opposition leader slams gov’t over economy

Main opposition leader slams gov’t over economy
Opposition İYİ Party leader urges gov’t to respond to regime attack in Idlib

Opposition İYİ Party leader urges gov’t to respond to regime attack in Idlib
WORLD Turkish Cyprus declares curfew

Turkish Cyprus declares curfew

The Turkish Cypriot government has taken additional measures to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus on the island.
ECONOMY Turkeys exports up 2.3% to $14.65B in February

Turkey's exports up 2.3% to $14.65B in February

Turkey's exports rose 2.3% year-on-year in February to reach $14.65 billion, the country's statistical authority announced on March 31.

SPORTS Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital

Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital

Turkish Süper Lig club Galatasaray's manager Fatih Terim was discharged from the hospital on March 30 after seven days of treatment for coronavirus.