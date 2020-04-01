Turkish Parliament doctor tests positive for COVID-19

  • April 01 2020 11:22:00

A doctor at the Turkish Parliament’s clinic has tested positive for COVID-19, the speaker’s office said March 31, noting that the necessary precautions have been taken for those who been in close contact with the doctor.

“The test was positive on the second try done for the doctor of the parliament’s clinic with suspicion of coronavirus. Necessary procedures are implemented for individuals who have been in contact with the doctor in the last 14 days, as recommended by the Health Ministry,” said a statement by the speaker’s office.

Upon seeing symptoms of fever and a sore throat last week, the first test result of the doctor, who was tested in the city hospital was negative, daily Hürriyet reported.

The result of the second test of the doctor, who continued to be kept in the hospital for precautionary purposes, was positive.

The parliamentary administration, which immediately took action last week when the first symptoms about the doctor appeared, asked those who had contact with the doctor in the last two weeks and asked them to isolate themselves for preventive purposes. They were reportedly invited to health institutions and were screened.

Turkey,

