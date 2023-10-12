Turkish Parliament discusses Israel-Palestine crisis in a closed session

ANKARA

The Turkish lawmakers held a behind-the-scenes discussion about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas with the participation of Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

“We, as Türkiye, are ready to do whatever necessary for preventing the spread of the conflict to other regions and finding a fair solution to the problem,” Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş said in an address before the beginning of the special session on Oct. 12.

Kurtulmuş said the political parties represented at the parliament agreed to issue a joint statement on the ongoing crisis.

“The continuation of this crisis may spark tensions in other parts of the world,” he said, citing Türkiye’s role in diffusing the tension as a historic one.

He underlined the need for the establishment of an independent State of Palestine under a two-state formula in order to achieve a lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.

Foreign Minister Fidan attended the session and provided information about the situation in the region and Türkiye’s position.

Upon an application by the ruling Justice and Development Party, the session was closed to the public and media. The minutes of the session are banned from publication for 10 years.