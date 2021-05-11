Turkish Parliament condemns Israel’s attacks on Al-Aqsa mosque

ANKARA

Turkey’s political parties in parliament, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), İYİ (Good) Party and the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), issued a joint declaration on May 10 condemning Israel’s attacks on Al-Aqsa mosque.

“As the Turkish Grand National Assembly, we strongly condemn this persecution and lawlessness [by Israel],” read the declaration.

The parties said they give support to the call of the United Nations to stop Israel’s actions in Jerusalem and they emphasized that U.N. member countries must also back this call.

They called on the international community to act effectively and efficiently without wasting any more time against Israel’s actions violating international law, including the resolutions of the U.N. Security Council and the U.N. General Assembly regarding Jerusalem.

“As the Turkish Parliament, we declare that we will always continue to react to Israel’s aggressive actions aimed at eroding the status of Jerusalem and the Temple Mount, and [Israel’s] attempts to usurp the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people,” read the statement.

“We strongly declare that we will continue to defend the Palestinian cause and [support] the struggle of the brotherly Palestinian people for freedom, justice and independence.”