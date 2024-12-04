Turkish paralympic athletes shine on global stage this year

ISTANBUL

Turkish para-athletes have shone brightly on the international stage in 2024, particularly at the Paris Paralympics, inspiring countless others with remarkable triumphs during the global championships.

In 2024, Türkiye's national athletes left an indelible mark with an outstanding performance, amassing a remarkable 561 medals to date.

At the Paris Paralympic Games, Türkiye etched its name into the annals of history by securing 23rd place—its highest-ever ranking.

This past summer, 94 Turkish athletes across 15 disciplines represented the nation, returning home with 28 medals, six of which were gold.

National athletes, breaking records and achieving unprecedented milestones, succeeded in earning medals across all categories of disability, encompassing special athletes, physically impaired athletes, and visually impaired athletes.

“I used to be a person who didn’t love himself at all. After discovering sports, I became someone who truly cherishes himself. My self-confidence soared. Without sports, I would have never ventured outside. My current motto is to encourage disabled individuals to step out into the world through sports,” said Umut Ünlü, who clinched two gold medals in swimming at the Paris Paralympics.

Speaking at a panel at Ankara’s Yıldırım Beyazıt University to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Dec. 3, Ünlü recounted the numerous challenges he faced on his journey to success, emphasizing his perseverance in overcoming them.

Abdullah Öztürk, Türkiye’s most decorated Paralympic athlete in history and a national para table tennis champion, reflected on his transformation.

“Before sports, I was consumed by existential worries. Once I started, my life changed entirely. I had the privilege of wearing the national jersey. Our achievements opened doors for us, both socially and economically,” Öztürk told the university students.

Similarly, Mahmut Bozteke, who clinched a gold medal in para taekwondo in Paris, highlighted the arduous journey behind his achievements.

“We didn’t arrive here on flower-strewn paths. We endured significant hardships and owe our success to the tireless efforts of those who supported us. I never gave up. Each defeat fueled my determination, ultimately leading to triumph," he said.

"Step by step, I climbed the ladder of success. If a disabled individual can reconcile with themselves and even say, ‘I’m glad to be who I am,’ then they have surmounted all obstacles,” he added.

Deniz Şevin Şentuna, a 21-year-old para-swimming world champion from the Turkish Aegean province of Çanakkale, aims to add a medal from the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics to her collection, which currently comprises 194 medals, including 165 golds.