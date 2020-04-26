Turkish, Palestinian presidents discuss COVID-19

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s president held separate telephone calls on April 25 with the leaders of Palestinian, Bulgaria and Tunisia's parliament speaker to discuss measures against COVID-19, according to an official statement.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Palestinian’s Mahmoud Abbas discussed cooperation in the fight against the novel virus, bilateral relations and regional issues, according to Turkey's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan held similar conversations with Tunisia’s parliament speaker Rached Ghannouchi and later with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.