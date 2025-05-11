Turkish, Pakistani foreign ministers discuss regional tensions

The Turkish and Pakistani foreign ministers on Saturday discussed the situation in the region following the latest Indian military strikes and Islamabad’s subsequent response, an official statement said.

Türkiye’s Hakan Fidan spoke with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar by telephone to discuss the evolving situation following the latest exchange of missiles and weapons fire between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, Islamabad's Foreign Ministry said.

Dar told his Turkish counterpart of the current situation in the region after Pakistan launched Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, or Iron Wall, firing Al-Fatah missiles in response to Indian military strikes on Pakistan on Tuesday.

"The Turkish foreign minister lauded Pakistan’s measured and restrained response," the statement said, adding that the two leaders agreed to maintain "close contact."

In a pre-dawn announcement, Pakistan launched the operation in retaliation for New Delhi's Operation Sindoor inside Pakistan, hitting what New Delhi said were "nine terror locations," killing 33 people and injuring 62, according to the Pakistani army.

Since the latest escalation began, at least 21 people were killed along the Line of Control due to cross-border shelling in Indian-administered Kashmir, officials said.

