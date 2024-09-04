Turkish Olympic shooter aims to trademark viral stance

Turkish Olympic shooter aims to trademark viral stance

ISTANBUL
Turkish Olympic shooter aims to trademark viral stance

Türkiye’s Olympic pistol sharpshooter Yusuf Dikeç has filed to trademark his nonchalant stance at the Paris Games that went viral around the world, his coach said on Sept. 1.

His coach Erdinç Bilgili said that the move to protect the commercial use of his pose with the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office came in response to others trying to trademark it without Dikeç’s say-so.

"After being informed of numerous trademark registration initiatives carried out without Yusuf Dikeç’s knowledge, we submitted an application about a week ago," Bilgili said, adding that the "other applications have been rejected.”

Dikeç’s apparent sangfroid inspired a flood of memes online, some comparing him to fictional spy James Bond, while billionaire Tesla founder Elon Musk shared a video of himself striking the stance.

His pose also became widely imitated among his fellow athletes since he won silver, Türkiye’s first medal in the mixed-team 10m air pistol, with teammate Şevval İlayda Tarhan.

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson also copied it last week as he celebrated scoring against Crystal Palace in the English Premier League.

Various bits of memorabilia bearing his likeness have gone on sale, T-shirts, mugs and mobile phone covers among them, Turkish media reported.

In an interview with AFP at the beginning of August, Dikeç said there was a natural explanation for his hand-in-pocket technique.

"I only do it to keep my body more stable, to keep my balance. There's nothing more to it," he said.

His fame also inspired many people in Türkiye to take up the sport.

Turkish athletes won a total of eight medals in Paris, leaving the Olympic Games without a gold medal for the first time in 40 years. However, there were some positives at the Paris Olympics, which concluded on Aug. 11, as Turkish archers won the country’s first-ever team Olympic medal and 16-year-old Kuzey Tunçelli became the first Turkish swimmer to swim in the final of an Olympics.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures
LATEST NEWS

  1. MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

    MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

  2. Erdoğan: Education reforms aim for 'Century of Türkiye'

    Erdoğan: Education reforms aim for 'Century of Türkiye'

  3. Project to uncover hidden stories of Gallipoli campaign

    Project to uncover hidden stories of Gallipoli campaign

  4. CHP convention kicks off with bylaw discussions

    CHP convention kicks off with bylaw discussions

  5. Turkish-made Hürjet aircraft performs at Egypt airshow

    Turkish-made Hürjet aircraft performs at Egypt airshow
Recommended
MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures
Erdoğan: Education reforms aim for Century of Türkiye

Erdoğan: Education reforms aim for 'Century of Türkiye'
Project to uncover hidden stories of Gallipoli campaign

Project to uncover hidden stories of Gallipoli campaign
CHP convention kicks off with bylaw discussions

CHP convention kicks off with bylaw discussions
Turkish-made Hürjet aircraft performs at Egypt airshow

Turkish-made Hürjet aircraft performs at Egypt airshow
Turkish, Egyptian cooperation to contribute to regional stability

Turkish, Egyptian cooperation to contribute to regional stability
All defendants released in influencers money laundering case

All defendants released in influencer's money laundering case
WORLD Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev

Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev

Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev announced that Baku and Yerevan have reached consensus on approximately 80 percent of the draft peace agreement in the ongoing negotiations.

ECONOMY EU orders checks on Airbus A350 after Cathay engine fire

EU orders checks on Airbus A350 after Cathay engine fire

The European Union's aviation safety agency (EASA) has said it will require the inspection of at least some of the Airbus A350s in operation after an engine fire on a Cathay Pacific aircraft.

SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿