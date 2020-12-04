Turkish officials, businesspeople meet on reform agenda

  • December 04 2020 12:36:00

Turkish officials, businesspeople meet on reform agenda

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish officials, businesspeople meet on reform agenda

Working on an ambitious slate of economic and legal reforms, top Turkish officials on Dec. 4 met with key business leaders. 

Lütfi Elvan, the treasury and finance minister, and Abdulhamit Gül, the justice minister, met with leaders of the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association (MÜSİAD).

Abdurrahman Kaan, the head of MÜSİAD, and top ministry officials attended the closed-door meeting.

During the meeting, the MÜSİAD delegation presented a report on their expectations and suggestions.

Last week top government officials met with members of the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD) and the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB).

After the meeting, TÜSİAD head Simon Kaslowski said, "We are very pleased that solutions in the field of economy and the law in our country are being handled in a constructive environment of consultation."

"We think reforms in these areas will be very important in terms of the investment climate and an environment of trust," he added.

Rıfat Hisarcıklıoğlu, the TOBB chairman, also stressed: "I believe that we will solve economic problems through dialogue and consultation."

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. NATO talks on east Med called off due to Greece’s absence

    NATO talks on east Med called off due to Greece’s absence

  2. ‘No assassination attempt on Istanbul mayor’

    ‘No assassination attempt on Istanbul mayor’

  3. No Cyprus talks unless...

    No Cyprus talks unless...

  4. President Erdoğan to attend victory parade in Baku over Nagorno-Karabakh victory

    President Erdoğan to attend victory parade in Baku over Nagorno-Karabakh victory

  5. CHP leader slams Erdoğan over economy, foreign policy

    CHP leader slams Erdoğan over economy, foreign policy
Recommended
Turkish-German airline pioneering new check-in COVID-19 test

Turkish-German airline pioneering new check-in COVID-19 test
Turkeys annual inflation rate at 14.03% in November

Turkey's annual inflation rate at 14.03% in November

Ford Otosan to establish battery factory in Turkey

Ford Otosan to establish battery factory in Turkey

Food delivery app announces $2.5 mln virus fund

Food delivery app announces $2.5 mln virus fund
Tech, R&D-based defense policies to continue, says Turkey

Tech, R&D-based defense policies to continue, says Turkey
Rise in e-commerce significant: Experts

Rise in e-commerce significant: Experts
WORLD Former US Presidents Obama, Bush, Clinton willing to take coronavirus vaccine on camera

Former US Presidents Obama, Bush, Clinton willing to take coronavirus vaccine on camera

Former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton said they were willing to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus on television in order to ease any public skepticism over the safety of new vaccines.
ECONOMY Turkish officials, businesspeople meet on reform agenda

Turkish officials, businesspeople meet on reform agenda

Working on an ambitious slate of economic and legal reforms, top Turkish officials on Dec. 4 met with key business leaders. 
SPORTS Turkish midfielder in Champions League Team of Week

Turkish midfielder in Champions League Team of Week

Medipol Başakşehir's Turkish midfielder Irfan Can Kahveci has been selected for the UEFA Champions League Team of the Week on Dec. 3 for his hat-trick against RB Leipzig Wednesday night.