Turkish officials, businesspeople meet on reform agenda

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Working on an ambitious slate of economic and legal reforms, top Turkish officials on Dec. 4 met with key business leaders.

Lütfi Elvan, the treasury and finance minister, and Abdulhamit Gül, the justice minister, met with leaders of the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association (MÜSİAD).

Abdurrahman Kaan, the head of MÜSİAD, and top ministry officials attended the closed-door meeting.

During the meeting, the MÜSİAD delegation presented a report on their expectations and suggestions.

Last week top government officials met with members of the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD) and the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB).

After the meeting, TÜSİAD head Simon Kaslowski said, "We are very pleased that solutions in the field of economy and the law in our country are being handled in a constructive environment of consultation."

"We think reforms in these areas will be very important in terms of the investment climate and an environment of trust," he added.

Rıfat Hisarcıklıoğlu, the TOBB chairman, also stressed: "I believe that we will solve economic problems through dialogue and consultation."