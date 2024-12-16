Turkish officer wins first place in NATO’s photo competition

ISTANBUL

Türkiye secured the top spot in NATO's photo of the year competition with the Turkish Navy's "Amphibious Assault" photograph, captured by a Turkish officer.

Taken by Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Yasin Kaan, the winning photograph, capturing Turkish sailors and marines during an amphibious assault exercise in the Mediterranean as part of the Neptune Strike operation, received widespread acclaim.

“The 'Amphibious Assault' shot from our Naval Forces won first place by a significant margin in NATO's 'photo of the year' contest. We express our gratitude to our people and the people of our allied nations for their support,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement, congratulating Kaan for his remarkable achievement.

NATO highlighted that the contest showcased thousands of images marking the alliance's 75th anniversary, featuring moments of unity, resilience and cooperation from across member states. Among these photographs, officials selected four of their favorites and used social media to solicit feedback from the public and determine the winner.