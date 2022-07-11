Turkish national basketball player weds in Aegean tourism hub

Turkish national basketball player weds in Aegean tourism hub

İZMİR
Turkish national basketball player weds in Aegean tourism hub

Famous Turkish basketball player Cedi Osman, who plays for NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, has tied the knot with actress Ebru Şahin at a wedding ceremony in the western province of İzmir’s coastal district Çeşme.

Some 250 celebrities and family members gathered at the ceremony on July 9.

“We are very excited,” said the 27-year-old captain of the Turkish national basketball team.

The couple got married in North Macedonia, where Osman is originally from, in a family ceremony the week before.

“We organized a second ceremony for those who could not attend the first one,” Osman stated.

Saying that he saw Şahin in a wedding dress for the first time, Osman added, “She is so beautiful, I am delighted.”

The first issue coming to light at the wedding was the 28-year-old bride wearing three expensive dresses on the night.

The second was the bridal car, a black Lamborghini worth $1 million, especially brought from the U.S. for the event by plane.

