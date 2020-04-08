Turkish musician hosts foreign artists online

ISTANBUL

With his strong voice, wide repertoire and successful stage performances, Turkish musician Barbaros is hosting world-famous names on live broadcasts from his Instagram account.

Barbaros, a graduate of Istanbul University State Conservatory Opera Department, has hosted a few international artists so far.

The artist, who made his first broadcast on April 3 with Cecilia Krull, when the 4th season of Netflix series “La Casa De Papel” was released, performed songs with her on his Instagram account.

After the broadcast, Barbaros and Krull expressed they wanted to go on stage together too. His next guests were the legends of dance music “The Weather Girls.”

Known for their unforgettable disco hits of the 1980s such as “It’s Raining Men,” “Hit The Road Jack,” “Car Wash,” “I Am So Excited,” “Muscle,” “Can U Feel It,” and “We’re Family,” they are preparing to enchant fans with Barbaros.

Barbaros, along with Rhodes, invites listeners to their pleasant conversations during their live broadcast on the @barbarosb Instagram account on April 9 at 10 p.m.