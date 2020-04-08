Turkish musician hosts foreign artists online

  • April 08 2020 12:13:00

Turkish musician hosts foreign artists online

ISTANBUL
Turkish musician hosts foreign artists online

With his strong voice, wide repertoire and successful stage performances, Turkish musician Barbaros is hosting world-famous names on live broadcasts from his Instagram account.

Barbaros, a graduate of Istanbul University State Conservatory Opera Department, has hosted a few international artists so far.

The artist, who made his first broadcast on April 3 with Cecilia Krull, when the 4th season of Netflix series “La Casa De Papel” was released, performed songs with her on his Instagram account.

After the broadcast, Barbaros and Krull expressed they wanted to go on stage together too. His next guests were the legends of dance music “The Weather Girls.”

Known for their unforgettable disco hits of the 1980s such as “It’s Raining Men,” “Hit The Road Jack,” “Car Wash,” “I Am So Excited,” “Muscle,” “Can U Feel It,” and “We’re Family,” they are preparing to enchant fans with Barbaros.

Barbaros, along with Rhodes, invites listeners to their pleasant conversations during their live broadcast on the @barbarosb Instagram account on April 9 at 10 p.m.

Turkey, online,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Coronavirus death toll rises to 725, with 34,109 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll rises to 725, with 34,109 total cases

  2. Istanbul nearly deserted during COVID-19 outbreak

    Istanbul nearly deserted during COVID-19 outbreak

  3. How should Turkey get ready for the post-virus world?

    How should Turkey get ready for the post-virus world?

  4. Turkey subjects lemon to export control amid COVID-19

    Turkey subjects lemon to export control amid COVID-19

  5. Turkish university begins passive immunization

    Turkish university begins passive immunization
Recommended
Opera musicians rehearse at home

Opera musicians rehearse at home
Clowns entertain seniors in isolation

Clowns entertain seniors in isolation
Turkey’s contemporary art scene worried but hopeful

Turkey’s contemporary art scene worried but hopeful
Robots replace Japanese students at graduation amid coronavirus

Robots replace Japanese students at graduation amid coronavirus
Turkish man self-isolates in truck amid pandemic

Turkish man self-isolates in truck amid pandemic
Fossil teeth yield oldest genetic material from extinct human species

Fossil teeth yield oldest genetic material from extinct human species
WORLD Twitters Jack Dorsey pledges $1 bn for COVID-19 relief effort

Twitter's Jack Dorsey pledges $1 bn for COVID-19 relief effort

Twitter co-founder and chief executive Jack Dorsey said on April 7 he was committing $1 billion of his personal fortune to coronavirus relief through his philanthropic fund.    
ECONOMY Global debt hits record high with $255T in 2019

Global debt hits record high with $255T in 2019

Global debt hit all-time high with $255 trillion in 2019, topping 322% of gross domestic product (GDP), the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said on April 7. 
SPORTS Ex-Fenerbahçe player Radomir Antic dies at 71

Ex-Fenerbahçe player Radomir Antic dies at 71

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe confirmed on April 6 that former player Radomir Antic passed away at 71.