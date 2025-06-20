Turkish MPs advance bill to ease mining permits

ANKARA

A Turkish parliamentary commission has approved a draft bill that aims to streamline the permit process for mining activities on certain lands, paving the way for a final vote in the general assembly.

The proposed legislation introduces a new mechanism to accelerate lengthy and complex bureaucratic procedures — such as Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) and forest and zoning permits, according to Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.

“The permitting process, which could previously take up to 48 months, can now be shortened to 18 months,” Bayraktar said, adding that the bill, introduced by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), would also contribute to reducing the country's current account deficit.

However, the draft has sparked controversy across the country, drawing fierce criticism from the opposition. A key point of contention is a provision that allows for the expedited expropriation of agricultural lands and olive groves for mining operations.

The bill was passed after 24 hours of tense and chaotic debate in the parliamentary commission, during which clashes among lawmakers nearly turned physical. It will now be brought before the general assembly for final deliberations.

Opposition lawmakers argued that the legislation specifically targets olive-growing regions such as Yatağan, Kemerköy and particularly Akbelen in the southwestern province of Muğla.

The omnibus energy bill submitted to the parliament not only covers olive groves but also extends to special environmental protection zones, national parks, wetlands, wildlife conservation areas and cultural heritage sites.

Under the draft, the General Directorate of Mining and Petroleum Affairs (MAPEG) will be granted the authority to oversee mining and energy projects in these protected zones. MAPEG will only be required to request opinions from relevant institutions. If no response is provided within four months, permits will be considered automatically granted.