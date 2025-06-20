Turkish MPs advance bill to ease mining permits

Turkish MPs advance bill to ease mining permits

ANKARA
Turkish MPs advance bill to ease mining permits

A Turkish parliamentary commission has approved a draft bill that aims to streamline the permit process for mining activities on certain lands, paving the way for a final vote in the general assembly.

The proposed legislation introduces a new mechanism to accelerate lengthy and complex bureaucratic procedures — such as Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) and forest and zoning permits, according to Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.

“The permitting process, which could previously take up to 48 months, can now be shortened to 18 months,” Bayraktar said, adding that the bill, introduced by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), would also contribute to reducing the country's current account deficit.

However, the draft has sparked controversy across the country, drawing fierce criticism from the opposition. A key point of contention is a provision that allows for the expedited expropriation of agricultural lands and olive groves for mining operations.

The bill was passed after 24 hours of tense and chaotic debate in the parliamentary commission, during which clashes among lawmakers nearly turned physical. It will now be brought before the general assembly for final deliberations.

Opposition lawmakers argued that the legislation specifically targets olive-growing regions such as Yatağan, Kemerköy and particularly Akbelen in the southwestern province of Muğla.

The omnibus energy bill submitted to the parliament not only covers olive groves but also extends to special environmental protection zones, national parks, wetlands, wildlife conservation areas and cultural heritage sites.

Under the draft, the General Directorate of Mining and Petroleum Affairs (MAPEG) will be granted the authority to oversee mining and energy projects in these protected zones. MAPEG will only be required to request opinions from relevant institutions. If no response is provided within four months, permits will be considered automatically granted.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan warns against ‘new Sykes-Picot order’ in Middle East

Erdoğan warns against ‘new Sykes-Picot order’ in Middle East
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan warns against ‘new Sykes-Picot order’ in Middle East

    Erdoğan warns against ‘new Sykes-Picot order’ in Middle East

  2. Turkish FM says Israel leading region to 'total disaster'

    Turkish FM says Israel leading region to 'total disaster'

  3. Türkiye exceeds natural resource consumption limit in 169 days

    Türkiye exceeds natural resource consumption limit in 169 days

  4. Pro-Palestinian protest leader released from US custody

    Pro-Palestinian protest leader released from US custody

  5. Hagia Sophia book and exhibition launched in Istanbul

    Hagia Sophia book and exhibition launched in Istanbul
Recommended
Erdoğan warns against ‘new Sykes-Picot order’ in Middle East

Erdoğan warns against ‘new Sykes-Picot order’ in Middle East
Turkish FM says Israel leading region to total disaster

Turkish FM says Israel leading region to 'total disaster'
Türkiye exceeds natural resource consumption limit in 169 days

Türkiye exceeds natural resource consumption limit in 169 days
Irans FM in Istanbul for Arab League meeting on Israel conflict

Iran's FM in Istanbul for Arab League meeting on Israel conflict
Turkish salmon gains ground overseas, backed by aquaculture know-how

Turkish salmon gains ground overseas, backed by aquaculture know-how
Whistled language bridges cultures as Spanish, Turkish speakers meet

Whistled language bridges cultures as Spanish, Turkish speakers meet
Three-month summer break kicks off for over 20 mln students

Three-month summer break kicks off for over 20 mln students
WORLD Pro-Palestinian protest leader released from US custody

Pro-Palestinian protest leader released from US custody

Mahmoud Khalil, a former Columbia University student who was one of the most visible leaders of nationwide pro-Palestinian campus protests, was released Friday from a federal detention center.
ECONOMY Türkiye on track to reach 48 GW wind capacity by 2035

Türkiye on track to reach 48 GW wind capacity by 2035

Türkiye aims to boost its wind energy capacity to 48 gigawatts by 2035, a goal that stems from "a robust industrial base and strategic government support," says the Turkish industry and technology deputy minister.  
SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿