Turkish motorcycle racer wins World Superbike's France round

  • September 05 2021 10:14:00

Turkish motorcycle racer wins World Superbike's France round

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkish motorcycle racer wins World Superbikes France round

Turkish motorcycle racer Toprak Razgatlıoğlu won Race 1 of the 2021 World Superbike Championship at the French Round on Sept. 4.

"The first race of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours delivered action throughout the 21-lap encounter with Toprak Razgatlıoğlu taking victory with an incredible performance of pace and consistency to win by more than four seconds as he gained a five-point swing over nearest rival Jonathan Rea at the Motul French Round," Superbike World Champ organizers said in a statement.

Pata Yamaha with Brixx team's Razgatlıoğlu, came first at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, which is nearly 4.4 kilometers (2.5 miles) long.

Jonathan Rea from the Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK and Andrea Locatelli from Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK followed him in the results as Rea finished in second and Locatelli third.

Razgatlıoğlu, who has claimed his 12th career victory, is at the top of the standings with 336 points.

Turkey,

TURKEY CHP leader pledges tax-free first car bought by youth

CHP leader pledges tax-free first car bought by youth
MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘Turkish bellboy inherits $275,000 left by British holidaymaker’

    ‘Turkish bellboy inherits $275,000 left by British holidaymaker’

  2. Istanbul’s 7 districts breeding grounds of mosquitoes, map shows

    Istanbul’s 7 districts breeding grounds of mosquitoes, map shows

  3. Turkey's first corn maze opened in Istanbul

    Turkey's first corn maze opened in Istanbul

  4. Ankara voices 'concern' over arrest of senior Crimean Tatar figure

    Ankara voices 'concern' over arrest of senior Crimean Tatar figure

  5. Schools to reopen for face-to-face education

    Schools to reopen for face-to-face education
Recommended
Turkey tastes win over Gibraltar in World Cup qualifying stage

Turkey tastes win over Gibraltar in World Cup qualifying stage
Turkey wins bronze medal in CEV Womens EuroVolley

Turkey wins bronze medal in CEV Women's EuroVolley
Turkey eliminated in CEV EuroVolley 2021 semifinals

Turkey eliminated in CEV EuroVolley 2021 semifinals
Turkish womens goalball team wins Paralympic gold in Tokyo

Turkish women's goalball team wins Paralympic gold in Tokyo
Women’s volleyball team advance in European Championship

Women’s volleyball team advance in European Championship
Turkey to play Montenegro in World Cup qualifying stage

Turkey to play Montenegro in World Cup qualifying stage
WORLD Montenegro police break up protest over new Orthodox leader

Montenegro police break up protest over new Orthodox leader

Police in Montenegro on Sept. 5 dispersed hundreds of demonstrators who gathered in the historic city of Cetinje to block the inauguration of the new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in the tiny Balkans nation.

ECONOMY European Parliament backs updating customs deal

European Parliament backs updating customs deal

A report recommending an end to the Customs Union between the European Union and Turkey and replacing it with a free trade agreement (FTA) of the type with the United Kingdom, Japan or Canada has been discussed at the European Parliament’s Commission on International Trade (INTA).

SPORTS Turkey tastes win over Gibraltar in World Cup qualifying stage

Turkey tastes win over Gibraltar in World Cup qualifying stage

Turkey claimed a 3-0 victory over Gibraltar on Sept. 4 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers Group G game.