Turkish motorcycle racer wins World Superbike's France round

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkish motorcycle racer Toprak Razgatlıoğlu won Race 1 of the 2021 World Superbike Championship at the French Round on Sept. 4.

"The first race of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours delivered action throughout the 21-lap encounter with Toprak Razgatlıoğlu taking victory with an incredible performance of pace and consistency to win by more than four seconds as he gained a five-point swing over nearest rival Jonathan Rea at the Motul French Round," Superbike World Champ organizers said in a statement.

Pata Yamaha with Brixx team's Razgatlıoğlu, came first at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, which is nearly 4.4 kilometers (2.5 miles) long.

Jonathan Rea from the Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK and Andrea Locatelli from Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK followed him in the results as Rea finished in second and Locatelli third.

Razgatlıoğlu, who has claimed his 12th career victory, is at the top of the standings with 336 points.