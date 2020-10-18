Turkish motorcycle racer Razgatlıoğlu wins in Portugal

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkish motorcycle racer Toprak Razgatlıoğlu won the first race in the 2020 MOTUL FIM World Superbike Championship's Portuguese Round on Oct. 17.

PATA Yamaha team's Razgatlıoğlu got his first pole position in the championships, ending the Superpole race in 1:36:154 on the Estoril track of 4.1 kilometers (2.5 miles).

This season Razgatlıoğlu previously won the season opener in Australia in February.

Following Oct. 17's win, Razgatlıoğlu boosted his points to 200 to be in the fifth spot in the 2020 championship standings.

The second race in Estoril will be run on Sunday at 1415GMT.

Rea clinches 2020 title

Meanwhile, the British racer of Kawasaki team, Jonathan Rea had his sixth consecutive title.

Rea ended Saturday's race in the fourth place but won this season's title with 353 points.

His compatriot, Scott Redding -- a Ducati racer -- had 281 points in the 2020 standings.

Redding is currently in the second place.

Turkey,

