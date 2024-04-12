Turkish ministry rejects claims of continued export to Israel amid ban

ANKARA
The Turkish Trade Ministry has refuted allegations circulating in certain media outlets and on social media regarding the continuation of exports to Israel despite the newly imposed embargo.

In a statement shared on the ministry's social media account late on April 11, it noted that "allegations of ongoing exports to Israel of products banned under the embargo are entirely false and should not be taken into account."

Reminding that the export ban to Israel covers a total of 1,019 different customs tariff positions belonging to 54 product groups, the ministry said the ban came into effect on April 9 at 9 a.m.

"As of 9:00 a.m. on April 9, 2024, no export declaration registrations whatsoever are being permitted for the export of the banned products to Israel. Any manipulative news content aimed at misleading the public is entirely erroneous”, the statement read.

Türkiye on April 9 said it started to impose trade restrictions on Israel over the war in Gaza, covering a range of products including cement and steel and iron construction materials.

"This decision will remain in place until Israel declares a ceasefire immediately and allows adequate and uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza," the ministry announced on social media.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan earlier vowed reprisals against Israel for blocking Türkiye’s air force from airdropping aid to Gaza, saying they would be implemented "step by step" and "without delay.”

The export measures were approved by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, he added.

"We will continue our support until the bloodshed in Gaza stops and our Palestinian brothers reach a free Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital," Erdoğan said in a message on April 9 for Eid al-Fitr.

Erdoğan, Abbas discuss latest developments in Gaza
A Turkish state television journalist was badly wounded and another slightly hurt in the Gaza war Friday, the TRT channel said, adding that the team had been targeted by an Israeli strike.
Chinese exports plunged more than expected last month, official figures showed on April 12, as the world's second-largest economy struggles to sustain its post-pandemic recovery.
Fenerbahçe set to take on Olympiacos in the first leg of a Europa League quarterfinal with hopes of silencing a recent debate in Turkish football.
