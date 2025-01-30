Turkish military delegation visits Syria for security talks

A Turkish military delegation has visited Syria for technical discussions on defense and security cooperation, Defense Ministry spokesperson Zeki Aktürk said on Jan. 30.

"We have made it clear that we will not allow any terrorist formation or faits accomplis in the region," Aktürk told a weekly press briefing in Ankara.

Türkiye is committed to working with Syria’s new administration to strengthen its defense and security capacities while facilitating the safe and voluntary return of Syrian refugees, the spokesperson said.

Syria's state news agency SANA said the Turkish delegation met with Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra and Chief of General Staff Ali Noureddine al-Naasan in Damascus.

Following the briefing, Defense Ministry sources told reporters that military commanders on both sides had been in contact for some time, and discussions were now expanding at a higher level.

"Since the reactivation of Syrian state institutions, we have been working to establish defense and security cooperation with our counterparts," state-run Anadolu Agency quoted the officials as saying. "This visit marked the first formal delegation sent directly from our ministry’s headquarters to Syria."

Talks reportedly centered on countering terrorist threats affecting both nations.

"Moving forward, we will continue talks based on emerging needs," the officials said.

29 released Palestinian prisoners arrive in Gaza under ceasefire exchange
