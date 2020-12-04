Turkish midfielder in Champions League Team of Week

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Medipol Başakşehir's Turkish midfielder Irfan Can Kahveci has been selected for the UEFA Champions League Team of the Week on Dec. 3 for his hat-trick against RB Leipzig Wednesday night.

UEFA announced the Champions League team of the week five on its website as Kahveci, 25, who scored three goals in Wednesday's match against Germany's Leipzig, was picked for it.

Despite Kahveci's hat-trick, the Turkish club lost the Group H match 4-3 in Istanbul.

So Başakşehir have been eliminated from the Champions League as they clinched to come last in this group.

Başakşehir signed Kahveci from another Turkish Super Lig club Gençlerbirliği in 2017. The central midfielder had 18 goals and 13 assists in 139 appearances for Basaksehir.

Last season, Kahveci helped the Istanbul team win the Turkish league title.

UEFA Team of the Week:

Goalkeeper: Anatolii Trubin (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Defenders: Alexander Scholz (Midtjylland), Cristian Romero (Atalanta), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfielders: Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Charles De Ketelaere (Club Brugge), Noa Lang (Club Brugge), Irfan Can Kahveci (Medipol Basaksehir), Dimitri Payet (Olympique Marseille)

Forwards: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea)