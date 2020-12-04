Turkish midfielder in Champions League Team of Week

  • December 04 2020 09:24:30

Turkish midfielder in Champions League Team of Week

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish midfielder in Champions League Team of Week

Medipol Başakşehir's Turkish midfielder Irfan Can Kahveci has been selected for the UEFA Champions League Team of the Week on Dec. 3 for his hat-trick against RB Leipzig Wednesday night.

UEFA announced the Champions League team of the week five on its website as Kahveci, 25, who scored three goals in Wednesday's match against Germany's Leipzig, was picked for it.

Despite Kahveci's hat-trick, the Turkish club lost the Group H match 4-3 in Istanbul.

So Başakşehir have been eliminated from the Champions League as they clinched to come last in this group.

Başakşehir signed Kahveci from another Turkish Super Lig club Gençlerbirliği in 2017. The central midfielder had 18 goals and 13 assists in 139 appearances for Basaksehir.

Last season, Kahveci helped the Istanbul team win the Turkish league title.

UEFA Team of the Week:

Goalkeeper: Anatolii Trubin (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Defenders: Alexander Scholz (Midtjylland), Cristian Romero (Atalanta), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfielders: Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Charles De Ketelaere (Club Brugge), Noa Lang (Club Brugge), Irfan Can Kahveci (Medipol Basaksehir), Dimitri Payet (Olympique Marseille)

Forwards: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea)

irfan can kahveci,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish ministry to reward fishermen for killing invasive toadfish

    Turkish ministry to reward fishermen for killing invasive toadfish

  2. ‘No assassination attempt on Istanbul mayor’

    ‘No assassination attempt on Istanbul mayor’

  3. No Cyprus talks unless...

    No Cyprus talks unless...

  4. Virus vaccinations to be carried out in four stages, says health minister

    Virus vaccinations to be carried out in four stages, says health minister

  5. Five accused of scheme to get Turkish women to US to give birth

    Five accused of scheme to get Turkish women to US to give birth
Recommended
Başakşehir knocked out of Champions League

Başakşehir knocked out of Champions League
Champion rhythmic gymnastics team visits sports minister

Champion rhythmic gymnastics team visits sports minister

Beşiktaş beats Fenerbahçe to break Kadıköy jinx

Beşiktaş beats Fenerbahçe to break Kadıköy jinx
Turkish football match postponed over COVID-19 cases

Turkish football match postponed over COVID-19 cases

Turkish rhythmic gymnastics team win European title

Turkish rhythmic gymnastics team win European title
Fenerbahçe to host Beşiktaş in Istanbul derby

Fenerbahçe to host Beşiktaş in Istanbul derby
WORLD Former US Presidents Obama, Bush, Clinton willing to take coronavirus vaccine on camera

Former US Presidents Obama, Bush, Clinton willing to take coronavirus vaccine on camera

Former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton said they were willing to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus on television in order to ease any public skepticism over the safety of new vaccines.
ECONOMY Turkeys annual inflation rate at 14.03% in November

Turkey's annual inflation rate at 14.03% in November

Turkey posted a 14.03% annual hike in consumer prices in November, the country’s statistical authority said on Dec. 3. 
SPORTS Turkish midfielder in Champions League Team of Week

Turkish midfielder in Champions League Team of Week

Medipol Başakşehir's Turkish midfielder Irfan Can Kahveci has been selected for the UEFA Champions League Team of the Week on Dec. 3 for his hat-trick against RB Leipzig Wednesday night.