Turkish media watchdog sets new rules for daytime programs

ANKARA
Türkiye’s media regulator has implemented a series of new broadcasting principles for daytime TV programs following debate on violence-related content.

Daytime and morning shows, often centered around themes such as missing persons searches and the resolution of domestic crimes, have faced criticism for their focus on distorted relationships and violent content.

The Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) on Oct. 18 announced that these new ethical principles were unanimously adopted by its members.

Under the new regulations, individuals with mental disabilities, children and adolescents will not be permitted as guests in the studio or via live connections of the shows.

Furthermore, broadcasts avoid discussions that could lead to abuse, as well as “accusatory and judgmental language targeting these vulnerable groups,” the body said.

In accordance with the principle of respecting the privacy of personal life, information, documents and recordings pertaining to individuals’ private lives will categorically not be broadcast.

Participants will not be coerced into making statements regarding their own or others' private matters.

The program host and expert guests, along with studio participants, will not be permitted to exert psychological violence against the participants through their remarks and expressions.

Broadcasts that legitimize, mitigate or incite discussions around issues such as sexual harassment and rape will be strictly prohibited. Content that encourages or normalizes violence against women, as well as materials that exploit women, will likewise not be tolerated, and editorial responsibility dictates that participants or guests making comments or statements in this vein will also be disallowed.

The use of substandard, crude or slang expressions in Turkish will not be permitted in these programs.

Furthermore, incidents that are still under investigation will not be addressed in daytime programs.

RTÜK indicated that programs violating these rules will face severe penalties, although it did not specify possible sanctions.

