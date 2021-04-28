Turkish man stabbed mother, sister to death in Dallas

  • April 28 2021 07:00:00

Turkish man stabbed mother, sister to death in Dallas

ALLEN
Turkish man stabbed mother, sister to death in Dallas

A 20-year-old Turkish-American man living in Allen, a northern suburb of Dallas, has been arrested while awaiting an airline flight out of Texas state and charged with capital murder in the deaths of his mother and sister.

Security units nabbed Burak Hezar on April 25 at DWF International Airport, where he was scheduled to board a flight to San Fransisco, where his father, Rahmi Hezar, lives.

In response to a call for a “disturbance with weapons involved,” police officials arrived at Hezar’s house in Allen on April 24 and found 51-year-old Işıl Borat and 17-year-old Burcu Hezar stabbed to death.

Police identified Burak Hezar as a prime suspect for fleeing from his home.

Police officials immediately initiated efforts to track down the suspect. They found that the suspect’s father had purchased a flight ticket for his son, following which security units raided the airport on early April 25 and took Burak Hezar into custody.

The motive behind the murders is under investigation as a police officer said that the father “did not appear to know what had happened.”

Police also questioned the suspect’s stepfather, who was said to be at home at the time of the killings.

Burak Hezar was being held in jail on one count of capital murder, with a bail set at $2 million.

Islamic Association of North Texas held a funeral service for the mother and daughter on April 27 at a local mosque.

Turkish American Association of North Texas, TURANT, also made a statement regarding the murders on April 26.

Talking about Işıl Borat, Erdal Sipahi, the president of TURANT, tweeted, “I’m saddened. I know people that know the mother. A lot of ladies that I talked to in our community that know her are saddened by this. Tragic loss, in this fashion, is very, very disheartening.”

Turkey, U.S., family,

TURKEY Evacuation ships to wait at sea off Istanbul in case of major quake

Evacuation ships to wait at sea off Istanbul in case of major quake
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey announces full lockdown in bid to halt COVID-19 surge

    Turkey announces full lockdown in bid to halt COVID-19 surge

  2. Turkey ramps up measures for tourism season

    Turkey ramps up measures for tourism season

  3. Turkey largest importer of waste from EU in 2020: Greenpeace

    Turkey largest importer of waste from EU in 2020: Greenpeace

  4. Despite tension, Turkey stands ready to open new era with US

    Despite tension, Turkey stands ready to open new era with US

  5. CHP slams gov’t over foreign policy amid tension with US

    CHP slams gov’t over foreign policy amid tension with US
Recommended
Evacuation ships to wait at sea off Istanbul in case of major quake

Evacuation ships to wait at sea off Istanbul in case of major quake
Turkish parliament condemns Bidens remarks on 1915 events

Turkish parliament condemns Biden's remarks on 1915 events

CHP slams gov’t over foreign policy amid tension with US

CHP slams gov’t over foreign policy amid tension with US
Turkey ramps up measures for tourism season

Turkey ramps up measures for tourism season
Ties with US at historical crossroad: MHP leader

Ties with US at historical crossroad: MHP leader
Turkey largest importer of waste from EU in 2020: Greenpeace

Turkey largest importer of waste from EU in 2020: Greenpeace
WORLD UN chief realistic as Cyprus rivals seek common ground

UN chief 'realistic' as Cyprus rivals seek 'common ground'

The U.N. chief was "realistic" as rival Cypriot leaders and their backers were set on April 27 to begin informal talks in Geneva, his spokesman said, four years after their last peace talks failed.    
ECONOMY Turkeys gas imports up 14 pct in February 2021

Turkey's gas imports up 14 pct in February 2021

Turkey's natural gas imports increased by 14 percent in February this year compared to the same month of 2020, according to the Turkish energy watchdog's data on April 27.
SPORTS Beşiktaş stays atop Turkish Süper Lig

Beşiktaş stays atop Turkish Süper Lig

Beşiktaş maintains its three-point advantage atop the Turkish Süper Lig standings with five games to go in the season.