Turkish man hosts 7 foreign nationals amid virus spread

  • April 10 2020 10:28:00

MUĞLA - Anadolu Agency
After seven travelers from abroad got stuck in Turkey due to coronavirus restrictions, a local came to their rescue and took them into his home.

When six French nationals and a Spaniard found themselves high and dry due to travel restrictions in the Aegean Muğla province, musician Alper Kaya welcomed them to his home, where they all now enjoy playing music or doing yoga.

Kaya told Anadolu Agency that he sympathized with the travelers and brought them home, and the group has been together more over two weeks now, living an isolated life.

"After all, the world is in chaos and we need solidarity," said Kaya, adding that he told his visitors they could stay as long as they like.

Jon Ansolega, the Spaniard, said after all flights abroad were canceled due to coronavirus spread, he stayed in Turkey.

Saying that he was aware of "Turkish hospitability," he expressed gratitude to his Turkish host, adding that many Turkish friends also offered to help.

Turkish man hosts 7 foreign nationals amid virus spreadMaxime Baudoin, from France, said they wanted to put themselves in quarantine after learning about the virus’ spread.

Baudoin said they share a multicultural life at Kaya's place, adding that they could stay up to three more weeks.

"We’re living in the same house with individuals from three different cultures, and teaching different things to each other. As a matter of fact, this crisis has become a positive experience for us," said Hugo Taiel, one of the visitors.

