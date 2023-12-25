Turkish-made ‘Royal Match’ dethrones Candy Crush, becomes highest-grossing game

ANKARA

"Royal Match" developed by Dream Games, one of Türkiye's first unicorns valued at least $1 billion, has become the most revenue-generating mobile game in the world.

Research company Data.ai, which reports the expenditures made in Apple and Google's online application stores, revealed that the company with the highest turnover is the Turkish Dream Games with its "Royal Match" game.

The Financial Times reported the company's success in an article that read, "Royal Match, developed by a small team in Istanbul, has overtaken Microsoft-owned Candy Crush Saga as the most lucrative mobile game in the world, outshining other smartphone titles during a lacklustre 12 months for the industry."

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır shared the article published by the Financial Times on his social media account and wrote, "The Royal Match game of Dream Games, a Turkish technology initiative, has managed to become the highest-grossing mobile game in the world in recent months. Did you know that Dream Games, which is one of our first 'unicorns,' i.e. Turcorns, with a valuation of $2.75 billion in 2021, doubled its annual revenue to $2 billion this year with a team of 200 people and managed to leave its competitors such as Candy Crush, which is worth $75 billion, behind?"

Soner Aydemir, the CEO of the company, founded Dream Games in 2019 after selling Peak Games, which he and his team had previously founded, to Zynga, one of the world's gaming giants.