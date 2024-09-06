Turkish-made Hürjet aircraft performs at Egypt airshow

CAIRO

The Turkish-made Hürjet training aircraft performed a demonstration flight over the pyramids of Egypt on Sept. 4.

The nearly 10-minute display was part of Türkiye's effort to highlight its aerospace products at the Egypt International Airshow.

Hosted by Egypt’s Defense Ministry and air force, the three-day exhibition concluded on Sept. 5.

The Hürjet, developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ), is set to be delivered to the military next year.

The light attack aircraft can carry nine types of domestically developed munitions and is designed for roles including combat readiness training, air patrol and aerobatic demonstrations.

Hürjet project aims to replace the Turkish military’s T-38 training aircraft and the F-5 jets used by aerobatic teams.

It is expected to produce two units per month once certification activities are completed by the end of 2025. The single-engine jet features a tandem cockpit and passed its initial engine start test early last year.

The demonstration occurred on the same day President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Their meeting marked a significant moment in the renewal of relations between the two nations, strained since the 2013 ouster of Egypt’s Mohamed Morsi-led government.

The visit included the signing of 17 agreements and followed Erdoğan's trip to Cairo in February, which elevated bilateral ties to a level of “strategic cooperation.”

Relations had begun thawing in early 2021, with the recent exchange of ambassadors in July 2023 signaling a further rapprochement, particularly in the context of their shared stance on the Gaza war.