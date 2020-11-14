Turkish lira gains ground rapidly this week

  • November 14 2020 09:50:52

Turkish lira gains ground rapidly this week

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish lira gains ground rapidly this week

The Turkish lira gained a large ground against foreign currencies during the last week, when the Turkish economy saw some significant changes.

The Turkish lira improved 10.2% against the U.S. dollar, with the exchange rate dropping to 7.6920 at Friday's close, versus the last week's close rate of 8.5660.

EUR/TRY and GBP/TRY exchange rates also dropped 10.7% and 9.87%, respectively, over the same period.

The country recently replaced the governor of the Central Bank and appointed a new treasury and finance minister.

On Wednesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Turkey will be holding a series of meetings with international investors to discuss opportunities, potential, and the support the country will extend to them.

Erdoğan also said the country is set to make structural reforms to improve the investment environment, increase the depth of the financial markets and quality of public revenues and expenditures, and to prevent informal economy.

The market also focused on the Monetary Policy Meeting, to be held by the Central Bank next Tuesday to decide on policy rates. Economists expect rise in interest rates.

Liras,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul bans smoking on scores of streets, avenues, squares

    Istanbul bans smoking on scores of streets, avenues, squares

  2. President Erdoğan invites foreign investors to Turkey

    President Erdoğan invites foreign investors to Turkey

  3. Earthquake fear skyrockets prices of prefabricated houses in İzmir

    Earthquake fear skyrockets prices of prefabricated houses in İzmir

  4. Will Turkey recalibrate foreign policy in the new era?

    Will Turkey recalibrate foreign policy in the new era?

  5. CHP to open offices in 5 more countries

    CHP to open offices in 5 more countries
Recommended
Turkey fines Google $25.6 mln for breaching competition law

Turkey fines Google $25.6 mln for breaching competition law
Industrial output keeps recovering in September

Industrial output keeps recovering in September

Turkeys risk premium drops to lowest level since March

Turkey's risk premium drops to lowest level since March
Turkey rolls out new exports program

Turkey rolls out new exports program

Turkey to rank 5th in Europe in renewable power growth

Turkey to rank 5th in Europe in renewable power growth
Investment demand in Turkey 13% higher this Jan-Sept: Minister

Investment demand in Turkey 13% higher this Jan-Sept: Minister
WORLD Al-Qaeda’s number two secretly killed in Iran: NYT

Al-Qaeda’s number two secretly killed in Iran: NYT

Al-Qaeda’s second-in-command, indicted in the U.S. for the 1998 bombings of its embassies in Tanzania and Kenya, was secretly killed in Iran in August, The New York Times reported on Nov. 13. 
ECONOMY Turkish lira gains ground rapidly this week

Turkish lira gains ground rapidly this week

The Turkish lira gained a large ground against foreign currencies during the last week, when the Turkish economy saw some significant changes.
SPORTS Istanbul to host 8th F1 Grand Prix on Nov 15

Istanbul to host 8th F1 Grand Prix on Nov 15

After a nine-year break, Formula 1 is once again heading to Istanbul for the eighth Turkish Grand Prix on Nov. 15. 