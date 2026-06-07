Turkish lenders’ net profit at 364 billion liras in January-April

Turkish lenders’ net profit at 364 billion liras in January-April

ISTANBUL
Turkish lenders’ net profit at 364 billion liras in January-April

 

The Turkish banking sector’s net profit increased from 264.2 billion Turkish Liras in the January-April period of last year to 363.6 billion liras in the same period of 2026, according to official data.

The total assets of the banking sector reached 50.4 trillion liras as of April 2026, marking an increase of 7.4 percent compared to the end of 2025, said the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK).

Loans, which constitute the largest component of assets, stood at 25.56 trillion liras, rising 10.5 percent over the same period. The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio was 2. 65 percent, up slightly from 2.03 percent in April 2025. The capital adequacy standard ratio stood at 16.37 percent against 17 percent a year earlier.

Deposits, representing the primary funding source of the banking sector, increased by 7.1 percent compared to the previous year-end, reaching TRY 29.17 trillion liras.

Securities holdings of banks rose 5.4 percent to 7.4 trillion liras, the regulator said.

There were 67 banks operating in Türkiye’s financial system as of April, with 10,563 branches across the country and more than 210,000 personnel.

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