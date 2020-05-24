Erdoğan offers condolences to Pakistan over plane crash

  May 24 2020

KARACHI- Anadolu Agency
Erdoğan offers condolences to Pakistan over plane crash

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on May 24 telephoned his Pakistani counterpart Arif Alvi to offer condolences over Friday's deadly plane crash in Karachi that killed 97 passengers, state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) reported.

Assuring his counterpart that Ankara stands with its longtime ally Islamabad at this trying time, Erdoğan expressed sympathy with the bereaved families.

The two leaders, according to PTV, also discussed the coronavirus situation and vowed to jointly fight the pandemic.

Alvi thanked Erdoğan for the medical supplies Turkey sent last month to help Pakistan in its fight against COVID-19.

Through special Turkish Airlines cargo flights, Ankara delivered two shipments of medical aid including tens of thousands of surgical masks and protective suits.

Alvi also praised the Turkish government for taking care of hundreds of Pakistani citizens who were stranded in Turkey due to the suspension of international flights amid the outbreak, the channel reported.

Erdoğan also extended his greetings for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr to Pakistanis.

