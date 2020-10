Turkish lawmaker Markar Esayan dies at 51

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

A lawmaker from Turkey's ruling Justice and Development AKP, Markar Esayan, died on Oct. 16 at the age of 51.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalın conveyed his condolences on Twitter to Esayan's family and loved ones.

Esayan was a former journalist and became a member of parliament representing Istanbul in 2015.

He is the author of five books that were published from 2005-2015.