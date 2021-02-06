Turkish language exams held online for people in Greece

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

A second set of exams for people in Greece learning the Turkish language was held online by the Istanbul University's Language Center on Feb. 5.

A collaboration of the Istanbul University’s Language Center and Perugia Language Center, the online exams were held for students in major Greek cities such as Athens, Thessaloniki, Ioannina, Larissa, Patra, Volos, Xanthi and Komotini, as well as for those from Southern Cyprus, Lesbos, Rhodes, Crete, Chios, Corfu, and rural areas.

At least 132 students from different professions took the tests, which were held at a time when many institutes across Greece have had to postpone exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greek citizens outside the country on professional duty were also afforded the chance to take the online Turkish exam.

The participants ranged in age from 16 to 67 and were from different walks of life, including university students, academics, diplomats, lawyers, businesspeople, tourism professionals, translators, health workers, members of the military and police, retirees, and housewives.

The first online session of Turkish exams was successfully held in July 2020.