Turkish language exams held online for people in Greece

  • February 06 2021 09:48:38

Turkish language exams held online for people in Greece

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkish language exams held online for people in Greece

A second set of exams for people in Greece learning the Turkish language was held online by the Istanbul University's Language Center on Feb. 5. 

A collaboration of the Istanbul University’s Language Center and Perugia Language Center, the online exams were held for students in major Greek cities such as Athens, Thessaloniki, Ioannina, Larissa, Patra, Volos, Xanthi and Komotini, as well as for those from Southern Cyprus, Lesbos, Rhodes, Crete, Chios, Corfu, and rural areas.

At least 132 students from different professions took the tests, which were held at a time when many institutes across Greece have had to postpone exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greek citizens outside the country on professional duty were also afforded the chance to take the online Turkish exam.

The participants ranged in age from 16 to 67 and were from different walks of life, including university students, academics, diplomats, lawyers, businesspeople, tourism professionals, translators, health workers, members of the military and police, retirees, and housewives.

The first online session of Turkish exams was successfully held in July 2020.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Man, swan hold on to decades-old friendship

    Man, swan hold on to decades-old friendship

  2. Erdoğan says Boğaziçi protests stem from opposition parties, not students

    Erdoğan says Boğaziçi protests stem from opposition parties, not students

  3. EU welcomes Turkey’s reform agenda

    EU welcomes Turkey’s reform agenda

  4. Experts urge caution, vigilance over virus variants

    Experts urge caution, vigilance over virus variants

  5. Central Bank chief aims for lasting price stability

    Central Bank chief aims for lasting price stability
Recommended
Turkish scientists find efficient cure for IGM disease

Turkish scientists find efficient cure for IGM disease
EU keeps PKK on terrorism list

EU keeps PKK on terrorism list
Ankara-Kiev defense ties based on win-win model: Envoy

Ankara-Kiev defense ties based on win-win model: Envoy
Turkey welcomes recent political developments in Libya

Turkey welcomes recent political developments in Libya
Turkeys emergency state body settles 89% of inquiries

Turkey's emergency state body settles 89% of inquiries
Turkey, Greece hold ninth technical meeting

Turkey, Greece hold ninth technical meeting
WORLD WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations

WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations

Europe and pharma groups must work together to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations, the head of the European branch of the World Health Organization said on Feb. 5, expressing concern about the effectiveness of vaccines on virus variants.
ECONOMY Treasury posts $3.7 bln cash deficit in January

Treasury posts $3.7 bln cash deficit in January

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance posted a deficit of some 26 billion Turkish liras ($3.7 billion) in January, the Treasury and Finance Ministry said on Feb. 5. 
SPORTS Turkish volleyball player named to FIVB Roster 100

Turkish volleyball player named to FIVB Roster 100

Fenerbahçe Opet Women's Volleyball team star Eda Erdem Dündar was named one of the 100 greatest players, International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) announced on Feb. 4. 