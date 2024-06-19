Turkish kebab leads the way in EURO 2024 food survey

ISTANBUL

Over 75,000 have chosen Turkish kebab as the best national food in Europe in a survey conducted to reveal the most liked grub among the participating countries of EURO 2024, according to the Daily Mail.

According to the results of the poll, carried out on 75,000 Amazon employees representing 108 nationalities, the Turkish kebab, to include doner and other kebabs, ranked first place at 28 percent.

Ukrainian Amazon employee Ivanna Mykhalchuk, one of the people surveyed, stated that she loved kebab and that it deserved the top spot.

Italy’s “Spaghetti alla Carbonara Romana” came in third place with 13 percent, following English food “Beans on Toast” as the second-best with 14 percent, according to the results. Meanwhile, some countries, such as Holland, did not receive any votes in the survey.