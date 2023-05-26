Turkish jazz musician İlham Gencer dies at 101

BODRUM

Turkish jazz musician, pianist and singer Bozkurt İlham Gencer has passed away at the age of 101 in the western province of Muğla’s Bodrum district. His son, singer Bora Gencer, announced the news of his father’s death on his social media account.

“My father is the father of Türkiye, my dear, the reason for my existence. We lost Bozkurt İlham Gencer, the world’s best human being. We are in great sadness, we have worked very hard. I wish we had more to do,” he said.

“He was a healthy person. We weren’t expecting it, unfortunately, it happened suddenly. He felt ill at home and was taken to the hospital. They struggled there, but unfortunately we lost my father,” he added.

One of Türkiye’s first pianist singers, Bozkurt İlham Gencer took his last breath in a hospital, where he was treated, in Bodrum. Making significant contributions to Turkish jazz music, Bozkurt İlham Gencer celebrated his 100th birthday with a special event in Bodrum last year.

Bora Gencer said the funeral will take place in Istanbul today and that his father will be buried in Zincirlikuyu Cemetery.