Turkish jazz musician İlham Gencer dies at 101

Turkish jazz musician İlham Gencer dies at 101

BODRUM
Turkish jazz musician İlham Gencer dies at 101

Turkish jazz musician, pianist and singer Bozkurt İlham Gencer has passed away at the age of 101 in the western province of Muğla’s Bodrum district. His son, singer Bora Gencer, announced the news of his father’s death on his social media account.

“My father is the father of Türkiye, my dear, the reason for my existence. We lost Bozkurt İlham Gencer, the world’s best human being. We are in great sadness, we have worked very hard. I wish we had more to do,” he said.

“He was a healthy person. We weren’t expecting it, unfortunately, it happened suddenly. He felt ill at home and was taken to the hospital. They struggled there, but unfortunately we lost my father,” he added.

One of Türkiye’s first pianist singers, Bozkurt İlham Gencer took his last breath in a hospital, where he was treated, in Bodrum. Making significant contributions to Turkish jazz music, Bozkurt İlham Gencer celebrated his 100th birthday with a special event in Bodrum last year.

Bora Gencer said the funeral will take place in Istanbul today and that his father will be buried in Zincirlikuyu Cemetery.

Musician ,

ECONOMY Crude steel production declines in April

Crude steel production declines in April
LATEST NEWS

  1. Crude steel production declines in April

    Crude steel production declines in April

  2. Berklee graudate Paul Sanchez releases his debut single

    Berklee graudate Paul Sanchez releases his debut single

  3. ABBA stars say ‘no way’ to Eurovision

    ABBA stars say ‘no way’ to Eurovision

  4. ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ dies at 83

    ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ dies at 83

  5. Turkish banks are sound, say Minister Nebati, regulators

    Turkish banks are sound, say Minister Nebati, regulators
Recommended
‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ dies at 83

‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ dies at 83
Paralyzed man walks via thought-controlled implants

Paralyzed man walks via thought-controlled implants
Berklee graudate Paul Sanchez releases his debut single

Berklee graudate Paul Sanchez releases his debut single
‘Open Work’ to represent Türkiye in London biennale

‘Open Work’ to represent Türkiye in London biennale
ABBA stars say ‘no way’ to Eurovision

ABBA stars say ‘no way’ to Eurovision
Watch owned by China’s last emperor sells for $6 million

Watch owned by China’s last emperor sells for $6 million
WORLD Six drones downed in Crimea, no victims: governor

Six drones downed in Crimea, no victims: governor

Six drones were downed or blocked overnight in Russian-annexed Crimea, the region's Moscow-appointed governor said on Thursday.

ECONOMY Crude steel production declines in April

Crude steel production declines in April

Türkiye’s crude steel production declined by 20.6 percent in April compared with the same month of 2022, according to data from the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

SPORTS UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

With only a couple of weeks left before the Champions League final to be played on June 10, UEFA has published an Istanbul catalog describing the city as “a truly iconic global gem.”