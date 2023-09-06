Turkish, Japanese ministers discuss energy cooperation

Türkiye and Japan are planning to organize the Türkiye and Japan Energy Forum aimed at further boosting ties in the field of energy.

Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar met with Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Nishimura in Istanbul on Sept. 5.

Bayraktar and the Japanese minister discussed potential energy cooperation between Türkiye and Japan.

“We signed a joint statement on launching the Türkiye-Japan Energy Forum, which we plan to hold to promote cooperation between our nations,” Bayraktar wrote on X.

“We aim to further strengthen our joint efforts with Japan in the fields of renewable energy, energy efficiency, natural gas, hydrogen, critical minerals and new technologies,” he said.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Bayraktar also noted that 2024 will mark the 100th year of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Japan.

“Thus, the year 2024 is very important for us in this respect,” he added.

The "Türkiye-Japan Energy Forum" will serve to improve the cooperation between the two countries, according to Bayraktar.

For his part, the Japanese minister said that an important and big step had been taken toward the launch of the forum at the meeting held in Istanbul.

“We are planning to organize the forum in Tokyo on the occasion of the 100th anniversary. I hope that our cooperation in various fields, including energy and critical materials, will continue in the coming period,” he said.

