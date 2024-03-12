Turkish, Iraqi local military officials meet to review security in northern Iraq

ANKARA
Turkish and Iraqi local military officials held a security meeting along the border, the Turkish Defense Ministry has announced, stressing that the two neighboring countries are cooperating to secure the border and citizens of the two nations.

According to a written statement by the Defense Ministry, a delegation led by Commander of the 2nd Army Lt. Gen. Metin Tokel held meetings with Iraqi security officials along the Turkish-Iraqi border. The meeting took place on March 10.

Türkiye has been conducting military operations against the PKK targets in northern Iraq. The Operation Claw-Lock has been ongoing in northern Iraq since 2019. The PKK has its main facilities and training camps in northern Iraq.

The statement suggested that these operations are being realized through close coordination with Iraqi security institutions.

“At the meeting with Iraqi local officials within the area of the Operation of Claw-Lock, the security of the Türkiye-Iraq borderline was discussed, and the measures for increasing the security of the Iraqi citizens have been raised,” the statement read.

Ankara and Baghdad are in intense talks to increase their cooperation in countering terrorism in northern Iraq, where the PKK has been increasing its influence, especially in Suleymaniye province.

In a statement over the weekend, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler had vowed that Türkiye’s anti-terror operations will endure.

“Our fight will not end until we close the security lock and the north of Iraq is cleared of terrorists,” Güler said.

Last week, Güler, along with Chief of General Staff Metin Gürak, visited Baghdad for official talks with Iraqi counterparts to address security concerns following recent PKK attacks.

Efforts to enhance collaboration have also been underscored by National Intelligence Organization (MİT) chief İbrahim Kalın during recent trips to Baghdad and Erbil.

