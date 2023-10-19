Turkish, Iranian top soldiers talk over phone on regional conflict

Turkish and Iranian top soldiers exchanged a phone call to discuss recent developments in the region amid concerns that the conflict between Israel and Hamas can spread out to other countries.

A statement from the Turkish Defense Ministry on Oct. 19 informed that Defense Minister Yaşar Güler talked on the phone with Iran’s Chief of General Staff Major General Mohammed Bakiri.

The two officials discussed bilateral and regional defense and security matters, particularly the recent developments in the region. All the regional countries, including Türkiye, are worried that the conflict may spread to other countries, especially to Lebanon and Syria, where Iran-linked militia groups and Hezbollah are strong.

Ankara has been warning all the relevant powers to use their influence to discourage these groups from engaging in the conflict. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan have already contacted with their counterparts in Iran in recent days.

