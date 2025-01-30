Turkish intelligence secures release of 5 Thai hostages in Gaza: Sources

ANKARA

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT), acting upon the directive of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, facilitated the release of five Thai hostages in Gaza through an intelligence diplomacy initiative with Hamas, security sources said on Jan. 30.

MİT, together with the Foreign Ministry, has maintained contacts with all relevant actors to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza since the beginning of the process, the sources said.

Assuming a key role as a facilitator and mediator, MİT carried out extensive intelligence diplomacy efforts.

In addition to orchestrating the evacuation of wounded and ailing civilians — as well as Turkish nationals trapped in Gaza — MİT has also played a key role in securing the release of foreign nationals held captive in the enclave, responding to appeals from various countries, the sources explained.

MİT worked closely with Thai authorities and engaged in direct negotiations with Hamas regarding the Thai hostages, resulting in the release of the five workers on Jan. 30.