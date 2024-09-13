Turkish intelligence ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq

ANKARA
Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) “neutralized” a senior PKK/KCK terrorist in northern Iraq, security sources said on Friday.

Azad Akıncı, codenamed Adil Mardin, who responsible for the terror group's activities in the Makhmur camp, was "neutralized" in an operation conducted in Makhmur, northern Iraq.

The terrorist was sought by the MIT with a red notice.

Akıncı was imprisoned in Türkiye for a while on charges of carrying out activities and propaganda on behalf of the terrorist organization.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its over 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people.

The terrorist PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

