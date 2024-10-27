Turkish intelligence hits 157 PKK/YPG targets in northern Syria, Iraq

ANKARA
The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has destroyed 157 sites, including safe havens, weapons, and ammunition depots in operations against the terrorist organization PKK/YPG in northern Syria and Iraq, a security source said on Saturday.

The operations followed Wednesday's PKK terrorist attack on the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) headquarters in Ankara, which killed five people and injured 22 others.

Between Oct. 23 and Oct. 26, operations were conducted against 157 PKK/YPG locations in northern Syria and Iraq, the source said, adding that the terror outfit's buildings, weapons, and ammunition depots were all destroyed.

Sources revealed that MIT used domestically-produced defense equipment throughout the operations, including TUSAŞ-manufactured ANKA drones, which played a key role in the strikes.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

Former İYİ Party lawmaker launches new party
