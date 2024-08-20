Turkish intel ‘neutralizes’ PKK terrorist responsible for drone attacks

ANKARA
The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has “neutralized” a PKK terrorist responsible for drone attacks and reconnaissance activities in Iraq’s north, security sources announced on Tuesday.

According to the sources, terrorist Zilan Azak, codenamed "Sema Cuya Çevlik,” joined PKK/KCK in 2015 after abandoning her university studies.

She was involved in gathering intelligence against Türkiye, conducting reconnaissance and surveillance and participating in drone-assisted attacks.

MİT, having meticulously tracked Azak's movements, carried out a precision strike in the Hakurk area and “neutralized” the terrorist.

She had a warrant out for her arrest for aiding terrorism, sources said.

The operation in Hakurk is one of many conducted in recent years as part of Türkiye's broader campaign against the PKK terror group.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, elderly and infants.

