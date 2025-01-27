Turkish intel distmantles cyber espionage ring

ANKARA
The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has dismantled a criminal network that was extracting personal data through a specifically designed software used by hundreds of lawyers.

 

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office discovered that a software, known as "Avatar" or "Adalet," meaning justice in Turkish, was created for lawyers and was being utilized by a large number of legal professionals.

 

This software provided unlawful access to citizens' personal data and was marketed with misleading statements claiming integration with Türkiye’s official court data system, UYAP, thereby garnering a broad user base.

 

Through UYAP, lawyers were able to access all types of information regarding the cases their clients were involved in.

 

Based on intelligence provided by MİT, a coordinated operation was conducted in Istanbul and the western province of İzmir, leading to the detention of five suspects, including the software's manager and developers.

 

All of the suspects were subsequently arrested and sent to prison by the court.

 

Ongoing investigations are focused on identifying the lawyers who used this software. Additionally, the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) has been included in the inquiry, with efforts to scrutinize the financial connections linked to the illicit activities. The objective is to uncover the economic dimensions of these unlawful operations and identify and halt criminal revenue streams.

