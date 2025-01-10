Turkish intel attracts around 45,000 young job seekers

ANKARA

A total of 44,867 young individuals, primarily between the ages 20-30, sought job opportunities at the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) last year, marking a significant surge from the previous year’s figure of 22,042.

This excessive interest is closely associated with a number of factors, including the rise in successful operations against terrorist groups in recent years, Türkiye's growing role in international diplomacy and the impact of television shows.

Similarly, 5.1 million individuals visited the organization's official website, a twofold increase over the year before, with improvements to the website's content and design yielding successful results contributing to the boost in visitor numbers.

During the year, scores of individuals also submitted several reports regarding smuggling and terrorist groups through the website.

The organization received 111,425 reports in 2024, primarily on the terrorist groups ISIL, PKK/YPG and FETÖ. Among these, around 5,163 reports were in various foreign languages, such as Arabic, French, German, English and Russian.

Approximately 21,000 fewer reports were filed in 2024 than the year prior, however, there has been a decline in the number of unqualified reports.