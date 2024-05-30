Turkish ICT sector grows 83 percent last year

Turkish ICT sector grows 83 percent last year

ISTANBUL
Turkish ICT sector grows 83 percent last year

The size of Türkiye’s information and communications technologies (ICT) sector grew by 83 percent last year to reach 784.6 billion Turkish Liras, according to a report by Informatics Industry Association (TÜBİSAD).

On U.S. dollar basis, the industry expanded 27 percent in 2023 from the previous year to $33 billion.

Between 2019 and 2013, the annual average growth of the sector on lira basis was around 50 percent, according to the report.

The size of the information technologies market grew from 213.9 billion liras in 2022 to 382.4 billion liras in 2023, while the communication technologies sector reached a size of 402.2 billion, up from 195 billion.

Under information technologies, the hardware sector grew 68 percent to 133 billion liras, and the growth rate of the software sector was 132 percent to 207 billion liras. Services recorded a 96 percent increase to reach 62.2 billion liras.

Exports of the ICT sector increased by 85 percent from 2022 to reach 57.6 billion liras ($2.4 billion). The information technology software category generated 52 billion liras in export revenues, while the shares of the hardware and service were 1.65 billion liras and 1.26 billion liras.

Exports of the communications technologies hardware sector amounted to 2.26 billion liras.

Employment in the ICT sector grew 11 percent in 2023 from 2022 to 237,000 people, with the information technologies segment accounting for the largest share at 185,000.

The number of technopolis in Türkiye increased from 97 in 2022 to 101 in 2023, while the number of companies operating at those facilities grew 14.5 percent to 10,275, according to the report.

Total revenues of those companies soared nearly 175 percent to 207.5 billion liras and their export revenues leaped 139 percent to 47.5 billion liras last year, the report said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast
LATEST NEWS

  1. US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

    US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

  2. Turkish top diplomat in talks with allies over Gaza, Ukraine

    Turkish top diplomat in talks with allies over Gaza, Ukraine

  3. Erdoğan holds phone call with Hungarian PM

    Erdoğan holds phone call with Hungarian PM

  4. Sweden says Iran using Swedish gangs to target other states

    Sweden says Iran using Swedish gangs to target other states

  5. NATO allies' support grows for Ukrainian strikes in Russia

    NATO allies' support grows for Ukrainian strikes in Russia
Recommended
OPEC+ meeting set to maintain current output: analysts

OPEC+ meeting set to maintain current output: analysts
Foxconn eyes 40 percent global AI server market share

Foxconn eyes 40 percent global AI server market share
Parliamentary commission passes bill on crypto assets

Parliamentary commission passes bill on crypto assets
Some 550 billion liras withdrawn with reserve requirements

Some 550 billion liras withdrawn with reserve requirements
Banks profit rises 32 percent in January-April, show data

Banks' profit rises 32 percent in January-April, show data
Turkish economy grows 5.7 percent in first quarter

Turkish economy grows 5.7 percent in first quarter
China factory activity contracts for first time in three months

China factory activity contracts for first time in three months
WORLD US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

The United States has asserted that Syria's northeast fails to ensure "fair, free and transparent” election conditions, in a rebuke to the YPG terrorist group's recent attempts to hold local polls in the region.
ECONOMY OPEC+ meeting set to maintain current output: analysts

OPEC+ meeting set to maintain current output: analysts

Members of the OPEC+ cartel of oil-producing nations are likely to maintain current output cuts at their biannual meeting on June 2, analysts told AFP, opting for caution in the face of geopolitical uncertainties.

SPORTS Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Panathinaikos came back from a 14-point deficit and captured its seventh EuroLeague title on May 26 night, defeating the presumed favorite Real Madrid 95-80.
﻿