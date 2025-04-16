Turkish history body rolls out nationwide book delivery project

ANKARA

The Turkish Historical Society (TTK) is celebrating its 94th anniversary with a new nationwide initiative aimed at expanding public access to the foundation's historical publications and fostering greater interest in Turkish history.

“In honor of our 94th year, we are launching the ‘A History Book for Every Home’ project. We will be making a special effort this year to ensure that every home has at least one book published by the Turkish Historical Society,” TTK head Professor Dr. Yüksel Özgen stated.

As part of the campaign, the TTK plans to launch a mobile book truck that will tour all 81 provinces and university campuses across Türkiye starting in May. To enhance accessibility, it already provides books at affordable prices through its online store and regularly participates in book fairs nationwide.

Founded in line with the vision of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the TTK has disseminated nearly 2,000 books since its establishment.

The foundation is working to reach broader audiences through a number of ongoing projects. Among the most ambitious is a 100-volume series seeking to present 100 works for the general reader, launched as a tribute to the republic’s centenary.

It aims to create a series that distills academic knowledge into a format that the general public can easily read and understand.

The project features biographies of key historical figures, as well as books focusing on significant cities and turning points in Turkish history. The first 10 books have already been released, with the full collection expected to be completed by the end of 2025.