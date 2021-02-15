Turkish Health Ministry aims to speed up vaccinations

  • February 15 2021 12:00:00

Turkish Health Ministry aims to speed up vaccinations

ANKARA
Turkish Health Ministry aims to speed up vaccinations

Turkey’s Health Ministry has taken a step aiming at speeding up daily vaccinations against COVID-19 by increasing the number of inoculation appointments.

According to the new measure introduced, vaccinations are scheduled for every five minutes in the afternoon while the appointments before noon remained unchanged at 10 minutes apart.

This means one person will get the jab every five minutes in the afternoon.

The measure is designed to boost the number of people receiving the injection.

Turkey rolled out its COVID-19 vaccination program on Jan. 14. To date, the Chinese jab CoronaVac has been administered to more than 4 million people, mostly health care workers and the elderly.

According to information the ministry provides, nearly 3.5 million people have received their first doses of the injection while another 550,000 people, the health care workers, have been administered the second shot.

The jab is administered in two doses and 28 days apart.

However, some doctors are warning that family health care centers could be overwhelmed after the new arrangement introducing more appointments and that some problems may occur.

“The five-minute appointment schedule means each doctor seeing 12 patients in an hour. Let’s assume that five doctors working at a family health care center then the facility should deal with a total of 240 people. Under this arrangement, maybe half of those people should get back home without receiving the vaccine,” Hacı Yusuf Eryazğan from the Federation of Family Physicians’ Association (AHEF) told daily Milliyet.

He also pointed that those who get the vaccine should be monitored at the facility for 15 minutes to see if they develop any allergic reaction to the jab and that the new appointment system could make this monitoring more difficult.

Eryazğan proposed the establishment of a vaccination center to give a boost to the inoculation drive.

Currently people aged over 65 are getting their first shot of the coronavirus injection.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca recently said that Turkey targets vaccinating at least 60 percent of its population.

The country’s vaccination program is conducted in four stages.

In the second stage, essential workers and those aged between 50 and 64 will get the shot.

The third stage includes those with at least one chronic disease aged below 50 and young adults.

In the fourth stage, the rest of the public will be vaccinated.

Even if some 15 percent to 20 percent population get the injection, this could help stem the spread of the virus a great deal and may prevent the virus from mutating, said Professor Hasan Tezer from the Health Ministry’s Science Board.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Health Ministry considers options for reopening of restaurants

    Health Ministry considers options for reopening of restaurants

  2. Istanbul under blanket of snow

    Istanbul under blanket of snow

  3. Heavy snow covers all of Istanbul on weekend lockdown

    Heavy snow covers all of Istanbul on weekend lockdown

  4. Turkish FM blasts 'West's double standard' on terrorism

    Turkish FM blasts 'West's double standard' on terrorism

  5. Virus variants spreading in Turkey, warn experts

    Virus variants spreading in Turkey, warn experts
Recommended
Nearly 30,000 people violate curfews, weekend lockdowns

Nearly 30,000 people violate curfews, weekend lockdowns
Turkey starts in-person education in villages, kindergartens

Turkey starts in-person education in villages, kindergartens
Funeral held for ex-Istanbul mayor Kadir Topbaş

Funeral held for ex-Istanbul mayor Kadir Topbaş
Turkish FM blasts Wests double standard on terrorism

Turkish FM blasts 'West's double standard' on terrorism
Heavy snow covers all of Istanbul on weekend lockdown

Heavy snow covers all of Istanbul on weekend lockdown
Health Ministry considers options for reopening of restaurants

Health Ministry considers options for reopening of restaurants
WORLD UK virus jabs hit first target as N Zealand puts city in lockdown

UK virus jabs hit first target as N Zealand puts city in lockdown

Britain’s coronavirus vaccination program has covered all its main target groups of vulnerable people, it said on Feb. 14, hours after New Zealand, so far largely spared by the pandemic, put its largest city into lockdown.
ECONOMY Turkey sees nearly 70,600 house sales in January

Turkey sees nearly 70,600 house sales in January

Turkey recorded 70,587 house sales in January, down 37.9% year-on-year, the country's statistical authority announced on Feb. 15.
SPORTS Galatasaray topple Kasımpaşa 2-1 amid heavy snowfall

Galatasaray topple Kasımpaşa 2-1 amid heavy snowfall

Galatasaray gained three points by beating Kasımpaşa 2-1 on Feb. 14 amid heavy snowfall at the Türk Telekom Stadium in Istanbul.