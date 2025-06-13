Turkish, Greek deputy foreign ministers meet in Ankara for political dialogue

ANKARA
Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Mehmet Kemal Bozay and his Greek counterpart Alexandra Papadopoulou met Thursday in Ankara as part of an ongoing political dialogue process.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry released a joint statement following the fourth round of the political dialogue meetings between the deputy foreign ministers.

According to the statement, the two officials discussed various aspects of bilateral relations, and evaluated developments in bilateral ties since the last meeting, as part of preparations for the upcoming 6th High-Level Cooperation Council planned to be held in Türkiye.

Bozay and Papadopoulou also exchanged views on current regional and international issues.

The meeting was held in a positive atmosphere, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening cooperation at both the bilateral and international levels, according to the statement.

