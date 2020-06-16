Turkish government replaces police chiefs in five provinces

ANKARA

New police chiefs have been assigned to five provinces across Turkey, including the metropolis Istanbul, according to a presidential decree published on June 16 in the Official Gazette.

Under the decree, police chiefs in Istanbul, the southern province of Adana, the southeastern province of Kahramanmaraş, the Central Anatolian province of Niğde and the northeastern Gümüşhane province have been changed.

While former Istanbul Police Chief Mustafa Çalışkan has been appointed as Deputy Chief Police Constable, former Adana Police Chief Zafer Aktaş has been appointed as the Istanbul police chief.

Doğan İnci and Salim Cebeloğlu, who were police chiefs in Kahramanmaraş and Niğde, have been appointed as police chiefs in Adana and Kahramanmaraş, respectively.

Former Gümüşhane Police Chief Ömer Faruk Karataş became the Niğde police chief, according to the decree.

Chief Police Inspector Celal Taşçı has been appointed as the Gümüşhane police chief.