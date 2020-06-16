Turkish government replaces police chiefs in five provinces

  • June 16 2020 11:09:10

ANKARA
New police chiefs have been assigned to five provinces across Turkey, including the metropolis Istanbul, according to a presidential decree published on June 16 in the Official Gazette.

Under the decree, police chiefs in Istanbul, the southern province of Adana, the southeastern province of Kahramanmaraş, the Central Anatolian province of Niğde and the northeastern Gümüşhane province have been changed.

While former Istanbul Police Chief Mustafa Çalışkan has been appointed as Deputy Chief Police Constable, former Adana Police Chief Zafer Aktaş has been appointed as the Istanbul police chief.

Doğan İnci and Salim Cebeloğlu, who were police chiefs in Kahramanmaraş and Niğde, have been appointed as police chiefs in Adana and Kahramanmaraş, respectively.

Former Gümüşhane Police Chief Ömer Faruk Karataş became the Niğde police chief, according to the decree.

Chief Police Inspector Celal Taşçı has been appointed as the Gümüşhane police chief.

WORLD Seoul: North Korea blew up liaison office as tensions rise

Seoul: North Korea blew up liaison office as tensions rise

South Korea says that North Korea has exploded an inter-Korean liaison office building just north of the tense Korean border. Seoul's Unification Ministry says the destruction of the building at the North Korean border town of Kaesong happened at 2:49 p.m. on June 16.
ECONOMY EU: Air passengers halved in March amid virus

EU: Air passengers 'halved' in March amid virus

The number of air passengers “at least halved” in March, when the novel coronavirus peaked, the 27-member-bloc's statistical office said on June 16.
SPORTS Goodell encourages NFL clubs to sign Colin Kaepernick

Goodell encourages NFL clubs to sign Colin Kaepernick

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he would welcome exiled quarterback Colin Kaepernick back into the league in any capacity, including as a player.