Turkish gold trading app attracts investor interest

  • February 08 2021 07:00:00

Turkish gold trading app attracts investor interest

ANKARA
Turkish gold trading app attracts investor interest

More than 10 companies, including three from the United States and one from Europe, have shown interest in Turkish startup Goldtag, which enables users to make gold transactions and give golden gifts via mobile phones.

Dolunay Sabuncuoğlu, a co-developer of the application, said they will not sell shares of more than 20 percent at this stage. Apart from international investors, at least seven domestic firms, including a bank, also offered partnership, he said.

“We trust in the Goldtag application’s potential and uniqueness. The interest of investors makes us happy. We have received some tempting offers but we have been focused on further developing the application and increasing number of users. We can evaluate partnership offers in the upcoming period. We want to create a new brand for our country, so we don’t ever think of selling the application as a whole,” he said on Feb. 6.

Developers expect the Goldtag application to be downloaded by at least 50,000 users this year. Restrictions on weddings and other crowded events can help widen its user base. Traditionally, relatives and friends buy gold coins, bracelets and necklaces from jewelry shops to present as gift to newly-wed couples. Baby showers, circumcision parties, birthday parties and newborn ceremonies are other social events in which gold gifts are presented.

Goldtag users can also buy, sell and compare gold products at their convenience during coronavirus-related lockdowns and curfews.

The application has been supported by Ankara-based Hacettepe University’s technology center Hacettepe Teknokent.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Twin earthquakes jolt Turkey's western coast

    Twin earthquakes jolt Turkey's western coast

  2. Mysterious monolith appears near ancient site in Turkey

    Mysterious monolith appears near ancient site in Turkey

  3. Erdoğan blames West for staying hesitant on Islamophobia

    Erdoğan blames West for staying hesitant on Islamophobia

  4. Turkey eyes becoming 10th largest global economy, says Erdoğan

    Turkey eyes becoming 10th largest global economy, says Erdoğan

  5. Law and communications faculties to be established at Boğaziçi University

    Law and communications faculties to be established at Boğaziçi University
Recommended
In-depth approach needed to control food prices: TOBB

In-depth approach needed to control food prices: TOBB
Container shipping sector navigates COVID pandemic

Container shipping sector navigates COVID pandemic
Turkeys daily power consumption down 6.9 pct on Feb 6

Turkey's daily power consumption down 6.9 pct on Feb 6
Turkish Cargo wins top honor in global awards

Turkish Cargo wins top honor in global awards

Treasury posts $3.7 bln cash deficit in January

Treasury posts $3.7 bln cash deficit in January
European bank backs Turkey’s green investments

European bank backs Turkey’s green investments

WORLD Unidentified disease kills 15 in Tanzania

Unidentified disease kills 15 in Tanzania

At least fifteen people died and more than 50 others were hospitalized in southern Tanzania due to an unidentified infection that caused many to experience nausea and vomit blood, health officials said on Feb. 7.
ECONOMY In-depth approach needed to control food prices: TOBB

In-depth approach needed to control food prices: TOBB

Long-term agricultural policies should be searched for in parallel with efforts to stem the rise of food prices, says an executive of the Turkish private sector’s umbrella organization
SPORTS Turkish girl equalizes her basketball record

Turkish girl equalizes her basketball record

A 13-year-old Turkish girl broke the world record for two consecutive years at Guinness World Records Kids’ “Longest Time Dribbling Two Basketballs While Blindfolded” category.