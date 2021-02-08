Turkish girl equalizes her basketball record

  • February 08 2021 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
A 13-year-old Turkish girl broke the world record for two consecutive years at Guinness World Records Kids’ “Longest Time Dribbling Two Basketballs While Blindfolded” category.

Ecrin Mart, who broke a record by making 142 dribbles in 22 seconds in 2020, equaled the record again on Feb. 5.

“I play for the Galatasaray team now. But I hope to play for the Turkish national team and in the [Women’s National Basketball Association] WNBA one day,” Ecrin told the state-run Anadolu Agency.

Ecrin’s father, Fahrettin Mart, who was once a basketball player, is now her personal trainer.

“She is in love with basketball. We, as her family, want to support her in every way,” her father said.

“The video of her record-breaking dribblings was posted on junior [National Basketball Association] NBA’s social media accounts,” he added.

The father also highlighted that she joined the junior NBA’s training recently, which was made online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“She is also invited to join the junior NBA camp in the U.S. this summer,” he added.

Born in 2008, the little record-breaker started swimming when she was only 6 years old. She has also bagged a gold and a bronze medal at local competitions.

After having played basketball at the age of 9 in the Beşiktaş team, Ecrin Mart was transferred to the Galatasaray team last year.

She has an intermediate level of proficiency in speaking Serbian and is at a beginner level in speaking English.

“I broke two records, and my name is once again written in the Guinness World Records Kids book. I am very much delighted,” Ecrin said.

Murat Doğan, the CEO of the company sponsoring the girl, said, “Ecrin is my idol.”

“She can be a world-renowned basketball player. She can play at the WNBA,” Doğan said, highlighting that their support to her would continue.

