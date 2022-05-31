Turkish gang leader captured in Moldova

  • May 31 2022 07:00:00

Turkish gang leader captured in Moldova

ISTANBUL
Turkish gang leader captured in Moldova

The alleged leader of the north London gang, “Tottenham Turks,” has been captured in Moldova, the Metropolitan police said.

The 39-year-old İzzet Eren, a Turkish national, who is believed to be the senior leader of the criminal group, was sentenced to prison for 21 years in the U.K. back in 2015.

Eren extradited to Turkey in August 2019, but he managed to escape from the Turkish prison one month later.

He was arrested on May 26 in the Moldovan capital.

The Metropolitan Police Serious Crime Manhunt team works around the clock to track down the criminals “most wanted” by the Met, the Independent quoted Commander Fiona Mallon, Specialist Crime, as saying.

“In this case, a hugely complex investigation was launched to establish Eren’s whereabouts, with a wide range of investigative and sensitive intelligence opportunities exploited.”

The London police said procedures have begun for the extradition of Eren, who is also wanted by Turkey for murder.

Eren was arrested in October 2015 in Stamford Hill in north London after being caught with a pistol and a machine gun while on his way to carry out an attack. Before then he was convicted for drug trafficking-related offenses and expelled from the U.K.

Tottenham Turks has a long running hostility with the rival criminal group Hackney Turks.

