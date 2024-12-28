Turkish gains official status in Kosovo’s Lipjan Municipality

Lipjan Municipality, located in central Kosovo, has recognized Turkish as an “official language in use.”

The decision was unanimously approved during a municipal assembly session following the initiative of Enis Kervan, a member of the Kosovo Democratic Turkish Party (KDTP).

Kervan expressed his satisfaction with the achievement, noting that the village of Janjevo, within Lipjan Municipality, has a significant Turkish-speaking population.

Turkish has been spoken in Kosovo for over 600 years, dating back to the Ottoman Empire’s rule in the region, which lasted from the 15th century until the early 20th century.

During this period, Turkish served as the administrative language influencing local communities and fostering a Turkish-speaking population that continues to live in the country today.

Currently, Turkish holds “official language” status in Kosovo’s municipalities of Prizren and Mamusha. It is also recognized as an “official language in use” in the municipalities of Pristina, Gjilan, Vushtrri, South Mitrovica and North Mitrovica.

Kosovo’s laws stipulate that any language traditionally spoken within a municipality can gain “official language in use” status, regardless of the community’s size. This status ensures the language’s use in municipal responsibilities and public services.

According to the most recent census, Kosovo is home to over 19,000 Turks, with approximately 50,000 people speaking Turkish as a first or second language.

The recognition in Lipjan is viewed as a step forward in preserving and promoting the linguistic and cultural diversity of the region.