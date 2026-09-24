Turkish freediver swims with sea turtles to fight pollution

ANTALYA

Freediver Şahika Ercümen swims alongside a sea turtle underwater. (AA Photo)

Gliding through the waters of the southern province of Antalya alongside sea turtles, national freediver Şahika Ercümen sounds the alarm on the devastating impacts of plastic pollution and human interference on marine ecosystems across Türkiye.

Ercümen, a world record holder who serves as a zero-waste ambassador and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Türkiye Life Below Water advocate, carried out the dive in the Çayağzı region of the Demre district.

The national athlete said the survival struggle of sea turtles begins before they even hatch.

“We unfortunately occupy their habitats. We can even confuse their egg-laying directions with the sunbeds we set up or the lights lit on the beaches at night, especially in conservation areas,” she said.

Speeding boats pose a massive threat to the vulnerable marine animals, Ercümen said, noting she observed deep boat propeller scars on many turtles during her underwater observation.

“When any plastic waste we throw away reaches the sea, for instance, a plastic bag, a sea turtle mistakes it for a jellyfish and tries to eat it, causing intestinal blockages and death,” she said.

Addressing claims of turtle attacks, Ercümen said marine animals lack the instinct to harm humans. Turtles only approach people seeking food because humans feed them, resorting to jaw movements when denied, she said.

“These are expected things. Therefore, we should not interfere in any way. We also must not feed them,” she said.

During the dive, Ercümen was accompanied by Sercan Demirkaya, who has been freediving in the area for about five years, and a green sea turtle he named Mahmut. Ercümen described a unique harmony between Demirkaya and the turtle.

“He plays with you. When you breathe, he breathes. He goes underwater with you,” she said, attributing the animal’s trust to the conscious approach of locals in the area.

“The dive I made today was truly special,” says national freediver Şahika Ercümen. “When we treat sea creatures with respect and refrain from disturbing their habitats, we can exist in complete harmony. Protecting their home means protecting our common home.”

The Mediterranean basin serves as a crucial nesting ground for endangered green and loggerhead sea turtles facing severe habitat loss across the region. Ercümen was officially appointed as an advocate by the UNDP to promote the global preservation of oceans and marine resources.