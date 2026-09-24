1 person dies from tobacco-related causes every 4 minutes in Türkiye

1 person dies from tobacco-related causes every 4 minutes in Türkiye

ANKARA
1 person dies from tobacco-related causes every 4 minutes in Türkiye

(AA Photo)

Around 125,000 people die each year in Türkiye from tobacco-related causes, meaning an average of one person dies every four minutes, according to data from the Health Ministry.

About 25,000 of these deaths involve people who do not smoke but are exposed to secondhand smoke.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says tobacco harms almost every organ and causes cancer, cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, stroke and premature death.

In Türkiye, tobacco use is a major risk factor for cardiovascular and respiratory diseases and more than 20 types of cancer. The country also has the world’s highest incidence of lung cancer and related deaths among men.

WHO says there is no safe level of exposure to secondhand smoke, which contains thousands of chemicals, including carcinogens. Tobacco use can also impair fertility and affect brain development, particularly among young people.

In Türkiye, smokers seeking help can receive free counselling and follow-up support through the Health Ministry’s ALO 171 Smoking Cessation Hotline, available around the clock, as well as specialized cessation clinics.

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